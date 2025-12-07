Markets
GILD

Kite's Yescarta Shows Durable Benefits In R/R Large B-Cell Lymphoma Across Phase 3 & Phase 2 Studies

December 07, 2025 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), presented a new analysis demonstrating that second-line therapy with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) delivers consistent benefits for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL). Importantly, these benefits extend even to patients who are ineligible for the previous standard of care, which involved high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

The findings were based on a combined analysis of four-year data from the landmark Phase 3 ZUMA-7 pivotal study of Yescarta in R/R LBCL, alongside two-year data from the Phase 2 ALYCANTE study. ALYCANTE was designed by the French collaborative group LYSA and sponsored by LYSARC to specifically evaluate transplant-ineligible patients.

After two years of follow-up, overall survival (OS) rates were encouraging: 64.9% in the pooled analysis, 62.8% in ZUMA-7, and 70.8% in ALYCANTE. Historically, outcomes for R/R LBCL patients were poor, with two-year survival rates of only about 20% prior to the advent of CAR T-cell therapies. Event-free survival (EFS) rates were 45.2% in the pooled analysis, 45.4% in ZUMA-7, and 44.7% in ALYCANTE. Progression-free survival (PFS) rates were similarly strong at 47.4%, 47.6%, and 46.8%, respectively.

Additional measures reinforced the therapy's impact. After three months, 55.6% of patients in the pooled analysis achieved a complete metabolic response (CMR), with 51.2% in ZUMA-7 and 67.7% in ALYCANTE. At one year post-treatment, the overall response rate (ORR) was 46.6% in the pooled analysis, 46.5% in ZUMA-7, and 46.8% in ALYCANTE. Among patients who responded, 61% maintained their response at 12 months, with duration of response (DOR) rates of 61.0% pooled, 60.6% in ZUMA-7, and 62.1% in ALYCANTE.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.