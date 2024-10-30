News & Insights

Stocks

Kite Realty sees FY24 FFO $2.06-$2.08, consensus $2.06

October 30, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Company now expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.02 to $0.04 per diluted share in 2024. The Company is updating its 2024 NAREIT FFO guidance range to $2.06 to $2.08 per diluted share from $2.04 to $2.08 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following assumptions: 2024 Same Property NOI range of 2.5% to 3.0%, which represents a 25-basis point increase at the midpoint and Full-year bad debt assumption of 0.6% to 0.8% of total revenues

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.