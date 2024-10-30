Kite Realty sees FY24 FFO $2.06-$2.08, consensus $2.06

The Company now expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.02 to $0.04 per diluted share in 2024. The Company is updating its 2024 NAREIT FFO guidance range to $2.06 to $2.08 per diluted share from $2.04 to $2.08 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following assumptions: 2024 Same Property NOI range of 2.5% to 3.0%, which represents a 25-basis point increase at the midpoint and Full-year bad debt assumption of 0.6% to 0.8% of total revenues

