Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating Results

Kite Realty Group Trust reported increased Q4 2024 net income and leasing activity, despite a significant impairment charge.

Kite Realty Group Trust reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth despite a notable impairment charge of $66.2 million that impacted its annual net income. For Q4 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $21.8 million ($0.10 per diluted share), a stark increase from $8.0 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in Q4 2023. Annual net income for 2024 was reported at $4.1 million ($0.02 per diluted share), down sharply from $47.5 million ($0.22 per diluted share) in 2023 due to the impairment. The company achieved strong leasing results, with approximately 5 million square feet leased in 2024 and a 4.8% increase in Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) in Q4, contributing to a healthy 95% leased portfolio by year-end. Kite Realty also announced a dividend increase of 8% for Q1 2025 and provided optimistic guidance for 2025, forecasting net income per share of $0.45 to $0.51 and NAREIT FFO of $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share.

Potential Positives

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased significantly to $21.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $8.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2023.

Achieved all-time high leasing volumes in 2024, leasing approximately 5.0 million square feet with a 12.8% comparable blended cash leasing spread.

Increased annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot to $21.15, showing a 2.2% year-over-year increase.

The company's balance sheet improved with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7x, enhancing overall financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Significant impairment charge of $66.2 million impacted the net income for the year, showing potential weaknesses in the asset portfolio.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased dramatically from $47.5 million in 2023 to only $4.1 million in 2024, indicating a severe decline in profitability.

Guidance for 2025 reflects potential revenue disruption due to an expected 1.95% credit disruption related to tenant bankruptcies, which raises concerns about tenant stability and revenue predictability.

FAQ

What were Kite Realty Group's Q4 2024 financial results?

Kite Realty Group reported a net income of $21.8 million for Q4 2024, reflecting significant growth compared to Q4 2023.

How did Kite Realty Group's same property NOI perform in 2024?

Same Property NOI increased by 4.8% in Q4 2024 and 3.0% year-over-year, showcasing operational strength.

What is Kite Realty Group's 2025 earnings guidance?

The company anticipates net income per diluted share of $0.45 to $0.51, reflecting its positive outlook for the year.

What major acquisition did Kite Realty Group announce in Q4 2024?

Kite Realty Group acquired Village Commons, a Publix-anchored center in Miami MSA, for $68.4 million post-quarter end.

How much is the declared dividend for Q1 2025?

The board declared a dividend of $0.27 per common share, marking an 8.0% year-over-year increase.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored centers and vibrant mixed-use assets, reported today its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $21.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $47.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, respectively. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was driven by a $66.2 million impairment charge associated with an asset that remains classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2024. Excluding the impairment charge, net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 would have been $70.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.









Leased approximately 5.0 million square feet in 2024 at 12.8% comparable blended cash leasing spreads













2024 Same Property NOI increased 4.8% in the fourth quarter and 3.0% on a year-over-year basis













Increased ABR per square foot to $21.15













Improved Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 4.7x













Company provides initial 2025 outlook













“Looking back at 2024, I could not be prouder of what the KRG team was able to accomplish,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “We achieved all-time high leasing volumes, improved our long-term embedded growth profile, further fortified our pristine balance sheet, and outperformed our original guidance. Looking forward to 2025, I have never had more conviction as it relates to KRG’s readiness to seize on a spectrum of opportunities that are currently in front of us. We will continue to capitalize on the strong demand to re-lease recently recaptured space while simultaneously setting in motion a series of initiatives to redefine our portfolio and longer-term growth profile.”











Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results









Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $119.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.



Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $119.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.



Generated Core FFO of the Operating Partnership of $115.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.



Generated Core FFO of the Operating Partnership of $115.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.



Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 4.8%.



Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 4.8%.



Executed 170 new and renewal leases representing approximately 1.2 million square feet.





Blended cash leasing spreads of 12.5% on 121 comparable leases, including 23.6% on 23 comparable new leases, 14.4% on 69 comparable non-option renewals, and 6.8% on 29 comparable option renewals.





Cash leasing spreads of 16.9% on a blended basis for comparable new and non-option renewal leases.







Executed 170 new and renewal leases representing approximately 1.2 million square feet.



Operating retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot of $21.15 at December 31, 2024, a 2.2% increase year-over-year.



Operating retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot of $21.15 at December 31, 2024, a 2.2% increase year-over-year.



Retail portfolio leased percentage of 95.0% at December 31, 2024, a 110-basis point increase year-over-year.



Retail portfolio leased percentage of 95.0% at December 31, 2024, a 110-basis point increase year-over-year.



Portfolio leased-to-occupied spread at period end of 240 basis points, which represents $27.3 million of signed-not-open NOI.

















Full Year 2024 Highlights









Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $463.7 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, which represents a 2.0% year-over-year increase.



Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $463.7 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, which represents a 2.0% year-over-year increase.



Generated Core FFO of the Operating Partnership of $443.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, which represents a 4.7% year-over-year increase.



Generated Core FFO of the Operating Partnership of $443.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, which represents a 4.7% year-over-year increase.



Same Property NOI increased by 3.0%.



Same Property NOI increased by 3.0%.



Executed 720 new and renewal leases representing approximately 5.0 million square feet at comparable cash spreads of 12.8%.





Cash leasing spreads of 19.9% on a blended basis for comparable new and non-option renewal leases.







Executed 720 new and renewal leases representing approximately 5.0 million square feet at comparable cash spreads of 12.8%.



Executed 22 new anchor leases at a blended comparable cash leasing spread of 36.7%.





New anchor leasing activity included 19 different retailers and increased our percentage of ABR from properties with a grocery component to 80.0%.















Executed 22 new anchor leases at a blended comparable cash leasing spread of 36.7%.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Capital Allocation Activity









Subsequent to quarter end, acquired Village Commons (Miami MSA), a 170,976 square foot Publix-anchored center, for $68.4 million.

















Fourth Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Overview









As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 4.7x.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 4.7x.



As previously announced, closed on an amended $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and an amended $250 million unsecured term loan facility. The term of the unsecured revolving credit facility was extended three years and now matures on October 3, 2028 with the option to further extend such maturity date by either one 1-year period or up to two 6-month periods. In addition, the amended credit facility provides the Company with the ability to obtain more favorable pricing in certain circumstances when the Company’s total leverage ratio meets defined targets. The interest rate margin on the unsecured term loan facility was reduced to a rate of Adjusted Term SOFR plus a margin ranging from 0.75% to 1.60% (from 2.00% to 2.50% previously) or a base rate plus a margin ranging from 0.00% to 0.60%.

















Dividend







On February 10, 2025, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a first quarter 2025 dividend of $0.27 per common share, which represents an 8.0% year-over-year increase. The first quarter dividend will be paid on or about April 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2025.







2025 Earnings Guidance







The Company expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.45 to $0.51 per diluted share in 2025, NAREIT FFO of $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $1.98 to $2.04 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following assumptions:







2025 Same Property NOI range of 1.25% to 2.25%.



2025 Same Property NOI range of 1.25% to 2.25%.



Full-year credit disruption of 1.95% of total revenues at the midpoint, inclusive of a 0.85% general bad debt reserve and a 1.10% impact from anchor bankruptcies.



Full-year credit disruption of 1.95% of total revenues at the midpoint, inclusive of a 0.85% general bad debt reserve and a 1.10% impact from anchor bankruptcies.



Interest expense, net of interest income, of $122.0 million at the midpoint.















The following table reconciles the Company’s 2025 net income guidance range to the Company’s 2025 NAREIT and Core FFO guidance ranges:



















Low









High











Net income









$0.45





$0.51









Depreciation and amortization









1.57





1.57











NAREIT FFO













$





2.02









$





2.08











Non-cash items









(0.04)





(0.04)











Core FFO













$





1.98









$





2.04



















Earnings Conference Call









Kite Realty Group will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s website at



www.kiterealty.com



or at the following link:



KRG Fourth Quarter 2024 Webcast



. The dial-in registration link is:



KRG Fourth Quarter 2024 Teleconference Registration



. In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on KRG’s website.









About Kite Realty Group









Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, makes the KRG portfolio an ideal platform for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned interests in 179 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.





Safe Harbor









This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including a potential economic slowdown or recession, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; whether our current development projects and new development opportunities will benefit from our favorable cost of debt, below-target leverage and higher levels of free cash flow; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.























Kite Realty Group Trust









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Assets:























Investment properties, at cost





$





7,634,191













$





7,740,061













Less: accumulated depreciation









(1,587,661





)













(1,381,770





)









Net investment properties









6,046,530

















6,358,291

































Cash and cash equivalents









128,056

















36,413













Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $67,377 and $55,482, respectively









125,768

















113,290













Restricted cash and escrow deposits









5,271

















5,017













Deferred costs, net









238,213

















304,171













Short-term deposits









350,000

















—













Prepaid and other assets









104,627

















117,834













Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries









19,511

















9,062













Assets associated with investment property held for sale









73,791

















—















Total assets







$





7,091,767













$





6,944,078



































Liabilities and Equity:























Liabilities:





















Mortgage and other indebtedness, net





$





3,226,930













$





2,829,202













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









202,651

















198,079













Deferred revenue and other liabilities









246,100

















272,942













Liabilities associated with investment property held for sale









4,009

















—















Total liabilities











3,679,690

















3,300,223

































Commitments and contingencies





















Limited Partners’ interests in the Operating Partnership









98,074

















73,287

































Equity:





















Common shares, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 219,667,067 and 219,448,429 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









2,197

















2,194













Additional paid-in capital









4,868,554

















4,886,592













Accumulated other comprehensive income









36,612

















52,435













Accumulated deficit









(1,595,253





)













(1,373,083





)









Total shareholders’ equity









3,312,110

















3,568,138













Noncontrolling interests









1,893

















2,430















Total equity











3,314,003

















3,570,568















Total liabilities and equity







$





7,091,767













$





6,944,078







































Kite Realty Group Trust









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue:







































Rental income





$





209,965













$





197,257













$





826,548













$





810,146













Other property-related revenue









4,310

















2,521

















10,631

















8,492













Fee income









441

















498

















4,663

















4,366















Total revenue











214,716

















200,276

















841,842

















823,004



















































Expenses:







































Property operating









29,200

















25,768

















113,601

















107,958













Real estate taxes









25,646

















22,093

















103,893

















102,426













General, administrative and other









13,549

















14,342

















52,558

















56,142













Depreciation and amortization









97,009

















102,898

















393,335

















426,361













Impairment charges









—

















—

















66,201

















477















Total expenses











165,404

















165,101

















729,588

















693,364

















































Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties, net









—

















133

















(864





)













22,601

















































Operating income









49,312

















35,308

















111,390

















152,241















Other (expense) income:







































Interest expense









(32,706





)













(27,235





)













(125,691





)













(105,349





)









Income tax benefit (expense) of taxable REIT subsidiaries









186

















(449





)













(139





)













(533





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









(180





)













—

















(180





)













—













Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries









43

















206

















(1,158





)













33













Gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net









—

















—

















2,325

















—













Other income, net









5,575

















334

















17,869

















1,991













Net income









22,230

















8,164

















4,416

















48,383













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(406





)













(185





)













(345





)













(885





)









Net income attributable to common shareholders





$





21,824













$





7,979













$





4,071













$





47,498

















































Net income per common share – basic and diluted





$





0.10













$





0.04













$





0.02













$





0.22

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









219,666,445

















219,407,927

















219,614,149

















219,344,832













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









220,314,836

















219,795,602

















219,727,496

















219,728,283







































Kite Realty Group Trust









Funds From Operations (“FFO”)



(





1)









(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Net income





$





22,230













$





8,164













$





4,416













$





48,383













Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties









(76





)













(56





)













(280





)













(257





)









Less/add: (gain) loss on sales of operating properties, net









—

















(133





)













864

















(22,601





)









Less: gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net









—

















—

















(2,325





)













—













Add: impairment charges









—

















—

















66,201

















477













Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests









97,316

















103,119

















394,847

















427,335















FFO of the Operating Partnership







(









1)













119,470

















111,094

















463,723

















453,337













Less: Limited Partners’ interests in FFO









(2,150





)













(1,708





)













(7,889





)













(6,447





)









FFO attributable to common shareholders



(





1)







$





117,320













$





109,386













$





455,834













$





446,890















FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic







$





0.53













$





0.50













$





2.08













$





2.04















FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted







$





0.53













$





0.50













$





2.07













$





2.03

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









219,666,445

















219,407,927

















219,614,149

















219,344,832













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









219,791,253

















219,795,602

















219,727,496

















219,728,283

















































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – basic









223,694,733

















222,827,090

















223,416,919

















222,514,956













Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – diluted









223,819,541

















223,214,765

















223,530,266

















222,898,407



















































Reconciliation of NAREIT FFO to Core FFO







































FFO of the Operating Partnership



(





1)







$





119,470













$





111,094













$





463,723













$





453,337













Add:





































Amortization of deferred financing costs









1,672

















924

















4,650

















3,609













Non-cash compensation expense and other









2,832

















2,589

















11,276

















11,063













Less:





































Straight-line rent – minimum rent and common area maintenance









2,023

















2,087

















12,085

















11,820













Market rent amortization income









3,160

















2,798

















10,082

















12,117













Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and hedge instruments









3,011

















4,511

















13,592

















19,503















Core FFO of the Operating Partnership







$





115,780













$





105,211













$





443,890













$





424,569















Core FFO per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted







$





0.52













$





0.47













$





1.99













$





1.90













(1) “FFO of the Operating Partnership” measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership.













Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of our operating performance. The Company calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, and (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.





Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.





From time to time, the Company may report or provide guidance with respect to “FFO, as adjusted,” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items the Company does not consider to be representative of its core operating results including, without limitation, (i) gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, (ii) gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, (iii) merger and acquisition costs, (iv) the impact on earnings from employee severance, (v) the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, and (vi) the impact of prior period bad debt or the collection of accounts receivable previously written off (“prior period collection impact”) due to the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company’s calculation of FFO.





In the FFO per share metrics, the Company excludes the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s 0.75% exchangeable senior notes maturing in April 2027 (the “Exchangeable Notes”) from the diluted weighted average number of common shares and units outstanding as a result of the Company’s capped call that was entered into concurrently with the issuance of the Exchangeable Notes. The potential dilutive effect of the Exchangeable Notes under the if-converted method is an increase to the diluted weighted average number of common shares and units of 523,583 common shares for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The capped call purchased by the Company offsets this dilution up to a capped price that is currently more than the Company’s share price. Both items have been excluded to reflect that there is no economic dilution to shareholders and unitholders based upon the Company’s current share price.





For purposes of the net income per share metrics, the conversion feature of the Exchangeable Notes and the capped call are required to be considered independently. Therefore, the capped call has been excluded from the calculation of net income per share as it is anti-dilutive.





Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance that modifies FFO for certain non-cash transactions that result in recording income or expense and impact the Company’s period-over-period performance, including (i) amortization of deferred financing costs, (ii) non-cash compensation expense and other, (iii) straight-line rent related to minimum rent and common area maintenance, (iv) market rent amortization income, and (v) amortization of debt discounts, premiums and hedge instruments. The Company believes that Core FFO is useful to investors in evaluating the core cash flow-generating operations of the Company by adjusting for items that we do not consider to be part of our core business operations, allowing for comparison of core operating performance of the Company between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or the Company’s ability to make distributions. The Company’s computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.























Kite Realty Group Trust









Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”)







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













Change













2024













2023













Change































































Number of properties in Same Property Pool for the period



(





1)







177









177

















177









177





























Leased percentage at period end





95.0





%









94.2





%

















95.0





%









94.2





%













Economic occupancy percentage at period end





92.5





%









91.3





%

















92.5





%









91.3





%













Economic occupancy percentage



(





2)







92.4





%









91.2





%

















91.6





%









92.0





%

























Minimum rent





$





154,433













$





148,183





















$





604,778













$





588,497





















Tenant recoveries









42,552

















36,695

























166,902

















157,236





















Bad debt reserve









(1,547





)













(1,658





)





















(5,246





)













(4,178





)

















Other income, net









3,743

















3,664

























10,913

















11,083























Total revenue











199,181

















186,884

























777,347

















752,638









































































Property operating









(25,408





)













(23,205





)





















(98,900





)













(93,347





)

















Real estate taxes









(24,763





)













(21,561





)





















(99,624





)













(97,500





)



















Total expenses











(50,171





)













(44,766





)





















(198,524





)













(190,847





)







































































Same Property NOI









$









149,010

















$









142,118

















4.8









%













$









578,823

















$









561,791

















3.0









%

























Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to most









directly comparable GAAP measure:























































Net operating income – same properties





$





149,010













$





142,118





















$





578,823













$





561,791





















Net operating income – non-same activity



(





3)











10,419

















9,799

























40,862

















46,463























Total property NOI













159,429





















151,917

















4.9









%

















619,685





















608,254

















1.9









%











Other income, net









6,245

















589

























21,235

















5,857





















General, administrative and other









(13,549





)













(14,342





)





















(52,558





)













(56,142





)

















Loss on extinguishment of debt









(180





)













—

























(180





)













—





















Impairment charges









—

















—

























(66,201





)













(477





)

















Depreciation and amortization









(97,009





)













(102,898





)





















(393,335





)













(426,361





)

















Interest expense









(32,706





)













(27,235





)





















(125,691





)













(105,349





)

















Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties, net









—

















133

























(864





)













22,601





















Gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net









—

















—

























2,325

















—





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(406





)













(185





)





















(345





)













(885





)

















Net income attributable to common shareholders





$





21,824













$





7,979





















$





4,071













$





47,498





















(1) Same Property NOI excludes the following: (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2023 and 2024; (ii) The Landing at Tradition – Phase II, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our operating portfolio in June 2023; (iii) our active development and redevelopment projects at The Corner – IN and One Loudoun Expansion; (iv) Hamilton Crossing Centre and Edwards Multiplex – Ontario, which were reclassified from our operating portfolio into redevelopment in June 2014 and March 2023, respectively; (v) properties sold or classified as held for sale during 2023 and 2024; and (vi) office properties, including Carillon medical office building, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our office portfolio in December 2024.





(2) Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period.





(3) Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as NOI from properties not included in the Same Property Pool, including properties sold during both periods.













The Company uses property NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. The Company defines NOI as income from our real estate, including lease termination fees received from tenants, less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and certain corporate-level expenses, including merger and acquisition costs. The Company believes that NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and impairment, if any.





The Company also uses same property NOI (“Same Property NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI is net income excluding properties that have not been owned for the full periods presented. Same Property NOI also excludes (i) net gains from outlot sales, (ii) straight-line rent revenue, (iii) lease termination income in excess of lost rent, (iv) amortization of lease intangibles, and (v) significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. When the Company receives payments in excess of any accounts receivable for terminating a lease, Same Property NOI will include such excess payments as monthly rent until the earlier of the expiration of 12 months or the start date of a replacement tenant. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned for the full periods presented. The Company believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular periods presented and thus provides a more consistent metric for the comparison of our properties. Same Property NOI includes the results of properties that have been owned for the entire current and prior year reporting periods.





NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our financial performance. The Company’s computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.





When evaluating the properties that are included in the Same Property Pool, we have established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the Same Property Pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the Same Property Pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the Same Property Pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely, and we (a) begin recapturing space from tenants or (b) the contemplated plan significantly impacts the operations of the property. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Same Property Pool excludes the following: (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2023 and 2024; (ii) The Landing at Tradition – Phase II, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our operating portfolio in June 2023; (iii) our active development and redevelopment projects at The Corner – IN and One Loudoun Expansion; (iv) Hamilton Crossing Centre and Edwards Multiplex – Ontario, which were reclassified from our operating portfolio into redevelopment in June 2014 and March 2023, respectively; (v) properties sold or classified as held for sale during 2023 and 2024; and (vi) office properties, including Carillon medical office building, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our office portfolio in December 2024.



























Kite Realty Group Trust







Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”)









(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024























Net income





$





22,230













Depreciation and amortization









97,009













Interest expense









32,706













Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiaries









(186





)











EBITDA











151,759













Unconsolidated EBITDA, as adjusted









1,134













Loss on extinguishment of debt









180













Other income and expense, net









(5,618





)









Noncontrolling interests









(210





)











Adjusted EBITDA







$





147,245



























Annualized Adjusted EBITDA







(









1)









$





588,980



























Company share of Net Debt:















Mortgage and other indebtedness, net





$





3,226,930













Add: Company share of unconsolidated joint venture debt









44,569













Add: debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs, net









1,255













Less: Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt



(





2)











(9,801





)









Company’s consolidated debt and share of unconsolidated debt









3,262,953













Less: cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term deposits









(485,280





)









Company share of Net Debt





$





2,777,673



























Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA













4.7x















(1) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (as shown in the table above) multiplied by four.





(2) Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt is calculated based upon the partner’s pro rata ownership of the joint venture, multiplied by the related secured debt balance.













The Company defines EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income before interest expense, income tax expense of the taxable REIT subsidiaries, and depreciation and amortization. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which it defines as EBITDA less (i) EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, as adjusted, (ii) gains on sales of operating properties or impairment charges, (iii) merger and acquisition costs, (iv) other income and expense, (v) noncontrolling interest Adjusted EBITDA, and (vi) other non-recurring activity or items impacting comparability from period to period. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is the Company’s share of net debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, are not comparable to EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures reported by other REITs that do not define EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures exactly as we do. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Annualized Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of liquidity.





Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because they exclude various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted as described above. The Company believes this supplemental information provides a meaningful measure of its operating performance. The Company believes presenting EBITDA and the related measures in this manner allows investors and other interested parties to form a more meaningful assessment of the Company’s operating results.





