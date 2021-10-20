Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) pulls back 3.6% this week, but still delivers shareholders decent 97% return over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) share price is up 90% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 38% in the last three years.

Although Kite Realty Group Trust has shed US$67m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

We don't think that Kite Realty Group Trust's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Kite Realty Group Trust saw its revenue shrink by 3.9%. The stock is up 90% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:KRG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

We know that Kite Realty Group Trust has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Kite Realty Group Trust's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Kite Realty Group Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was 97%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kite Realty Group Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 97% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kite Realty Group Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kite Realty Group Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

We will like Kite Realty Group Trust better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

