Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.68, changing hands as high as $13.38 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently trading up about 27.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.87 per share, with $19.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.06.

