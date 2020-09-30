Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 53.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.55, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRG was $11.55, representing a -41.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.77 and a 68.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.87.

KRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports KRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.69%, compared to an industry average of -20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

