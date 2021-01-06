Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 87.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRG was $14.6, representing a -25.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 112.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.87.

KRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07. Zacks Investment Research reports KRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.99%, compared to an industry average of -21.1%.

