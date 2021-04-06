Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.66, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRG was $19.66, representing a -8.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 172.62% increase over the 52 week low of $7.21.

KRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). KRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports KRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.09%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

