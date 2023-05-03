Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.57%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.98 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 22.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.43%, an increase of 28.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 260,759K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of 20.35.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 819MM, an increase of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,493K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,750K shares, representing a decrease of 36.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,944K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,289K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,951K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,201K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 16.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,766K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,403K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

