KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST Earnings Results: $KRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST ($KRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $214,720,000, beating estimates of $210,658,295 by $4,061,705.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KRG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST Insider Trading Activity

KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST insiders have traded $KRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN P GRIMES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,545 shares for an estimated $1,762,233.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.