Kite Realty Group Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as low as $20.61 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.37 per share, with $23.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.27.

