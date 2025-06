Kite Realty Group Trust Announces $300 Million Senior Notes Offering Due 2032

Kite Realty Group priced a $300 million offering of senior notes to repay debt and fund corporate purposes.

Kite Realty Group Trust announced the pricing of a $300 million offering of 5.200% Senior Notes due 2032 through its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P., on June 17, 2025. The Notes will be issued at 99.513% of par value with a yield to maturity of 5.281%, and interest payments will start on February 15, 2026. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Various financial institutions served as managers for this underwritten public offering, which is being conducted under a registration statement with the SEC. This press release also contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.

Successfully priced a $300 million offering of 5.200% Senior Notes, indicating strong market confidence in the company.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, potentially strengthening the company's financial position and lowering interest expenses.

The offering is managed by prominent financial institutions, highlighting the company's credibility and access to significant financial resources.

The transaction is expected to close on schedule, demonstrating effective execution of financial strategy and planning.

The company is increasing its debt levels by issuing $300 million in Senior Notes, which could indicate financial instability or reliance on external financing.

The interest rate on the Notes is 5.200%, which may be considered high and could negatively impact the company's financial flexibility and cost of borrowing in the future.

The press release emphasizes risks related to economic uncertainty and potential challenges in maintaining the company’s REIT status, suggesting vulnerabilities in the company’s operational environment.

What are the details of Kite Realty's senior notes offering?

Kite Realty priced a $300 million offering of 5.200% Senior Notes due 2032, issued at 99.513% of par value.

When will interest on the senior notes be paid?

Interest on the Notes will be paid semi-annually on February 15 and August 15, starting February 15, 2026.

What will Kite Realty do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Who managed the senior notes offering?

The offering was managed by Wells Fargo Securities, PNC Capital Markets, TD Securities, and others as joint book-running managers.

Where can I get copies of the prospectus for the offering?

Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from Wells Fargo, PNC Capital Markets, or TD Securities via their contact information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) (the “Company”) announced today that, on June 17, 2025, its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. The Notes will be issued at 99.513% of par value with a yield to maturity of 5.281%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2026. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.





Wells Fargo Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Regions Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Capital One Securities, Citigroup, Truist Securities and US Bancorp served as senior co-managers for the offering. Fifth Third Securities and Ramirez & Co., Inc. served as co-managers for the offering.





The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which became effective on June 7, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC.





The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, by telephone (toll free) at 1-800-645-3751, PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, Attn: Securities Settlement, by telephone (toll free) at 1-855-881-0697, or by email at pnccmprospectus@pnc.com, or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attn: DCM – Transaction Advisory Group, by telephone (toll free) at 1-855-495-9846.





This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.8 million square feet of gross leasable space.









This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company and/or the Operating Partnership, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including from an economic slowdown or recession, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade or sanction issues, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of the Company’s properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in the Company’s tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to the Company or its tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to the Company’s current geographical concentration of its properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations, including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; the Company’s ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company and/or the Operating Partnership file with the SEC or in other documents that the Company and/or the Operating Partnership publicly disseminate, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s and the Operating Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust





Tyler Henshaw





SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations





317.713.7780







thenshaw@kiterealty.com





