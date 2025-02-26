Kite Realty Group to Present at Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3, 2025

Kite Realty Group will present at the Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced that it will present at the Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3, 2025, at 2:10 p.m. EST. The presentation will include an update on KRG's Q4 2024 performance, and a live webcast will be available on the company's website. Kite Realty is a real estate investment trust specializing in open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, primarily anchored by grocery stores, across key growth areas in the U.S. As of the end of 2024, the company owned interests in 179 properties totaling about 27.7 million square feet of leasable space. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting various risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Kite Realty Group will present at the Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference, highlighting its strategic position and expertise in the real estate sector.

The company showcases its focus on necessity-based grocery-anchored shopping centers, catering to consumer needs in high-growth markets.

Offering a live webcast and investor presentation indicates transparency and commitment to investor relations, enabling stakeholders to stay informed.

Kite Realty Group's extensive portfolio includes 179 shopping centers and mixed-use assets, demonstrating significant operational scale and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant amount of forward-looking statements, highlighting inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's financial performance and strategic goals.

The company acknowledges potential issues such as economic slowdowns, rising interest rates, and the financial stability of tenants, which raises concerns about overall business resilience.

There is mention of dependencies on certain geographic markets, such as Texas and Florida, which could result in vulnerabilities if those areas face economic downturns or disasters.

FAQ

When will Kite Realty Group present at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference?

Kite Realty Group will present on March 3, 2025, at 2:10 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch the Kite Realty Group presentation?

The presentation will be available via live webcast at kiterealty.com during the event.

What type of assets does Kite Realty Group manage?

Kite Realty Group primarily manages grocery-anchored open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties in high-growth markets.

How many properties does Kite Realty Group own?

As of December 31, 2024, Kite Realty Group owned interests in 179 shopping centers and mixed-use assets across the U.S.

Who should I contact for more information about Kite Realty Group?

For inquiries, contact Tyler Henshaw at 317.713.7780 or thenshaw@kiterealty.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRG Insider Trading Activity

$KRG insiders have traded $KRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN P GRIMES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,545 shares for an estimated $1,762,233.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $KRG stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will present at the Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025. The presentation information is as follows:







Event:



Kite Realty Group Management Presentation







When:



March 3, 2025, at 2:10 p.m. EST







Live Webcast:





2025 Citi Global Property CEO Conference Presentation









Investor Presentation:





KRG Q4 2024 Investor Update







A replay of the webcast will be available at



kiterealty.com



following the completion of the conference.









About Kite Realty Group









Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT) is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned interests in 179 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.





Connect with KRG:



LinkedIn



|



X



|



Instagram



|



Facebook











Safe Harbor









This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including a potential economic slowdown or recession, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; whether our current development projects and new development opportunities will benefit from our favorable cost of debt, below-target leverage and higher levels of free cash flow; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust









Tyler Henshaw





SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations





317.713.7780







thenshaw@kiterealty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.