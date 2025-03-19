Kite Realty Group Announces Q1 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Kite Realty Group will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, followed by a conference call on April 30.

Quiver AI Summary

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on April 29, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a live webcast available on their website. Kite Realty is a leading real estate investment trust that focuses on managing open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties, primarily in growth markets. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned interests in 179 properties totaling approximately 27.7 million square feet of leasable space. The release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the company's operations and financial performance.

Potential Positives

Kite Realty Group will provide timely updates on its financial performance with an upcoming earnings release and conference call, enhancing transparency for investors.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of 179 open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, totaling approximately 27.7 million square feet, indicating significant scale and market presence.

KRG's focus on grocery-anchored properties in high-growth markets positions it well to meet consumer demand and sustain strong foot traffic.

The company has over 60 years of experience in real estate, demonstrating its established expertise and reliability in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Company's financial performance is under scrutiny as it prepares to release Q1 2025 results, highlighting potential vulnerabilities or disappointments in earnings.

Forward-looking statements indicate numerous risks, including economic volatility and financing risks that could adversely affect the company's operations and profitability.

Company's geographical concentration in specific states raises concern over stability and performance, particularly given potential economic slowdowns or market changes in those areas.

FAQ

When will Kite Realty Group release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Kite Realty Group will release its Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, after market closes.

What is the date and time of the KRGearnings conference call

The KRGearnings conference callis scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the KRG Q1 2025earnings call

You can access the KRG Q1 2025earnings callvia a live webcast at kiterealty.com.

What type of assets does Kite Realty Group manage?

Kite Realty Group manages open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, primarily grocery-anchored.

Where can I find more information about Kite Realty Group?

For more information, visit the Kite Realty Group's official website at kiterealty.com.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.







KRG Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call







Dial-In Registration:



KRG First Quarter 2025 Teleconference Registration







Webcast Link:



KRG First Quarter 2025 Webcast







A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at



kiterealty.com



. A replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.









About Kite Realty Group









Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, makes the KRG portfolio an ideal platform for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned interests in 179 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.





Safe Harbor









This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including a potential economic slowdown or recession, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; whether our current development projects and new development opportunities will benefit from our favorable cost of debt, below-target leverage and higher levels of free cash flow; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information: Kite Realty Group





Tyler Henshaw





SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations





317.713.7780







thenshaw@kiterealty.com





