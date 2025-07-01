Kite Realty Group to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 31, 2025

Kite Realty Group will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call on July 31.

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 30, 2025, after market closure. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will also be available via a live webcast on the company's website. Kite Realty Group is a real estate investment trust specializing in open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets primarily located in the Sun Belt region of the U.S. The company, which has been publicly listed since 2004, operates a portfolio that includes approximately 180 properties with about 27.8 million square feet of leasable space as of March 31, 2025. In the release, the company also highlighted various risks and uncertainties that may impact future performance, including economic conditions, market dynamics, and regulatory challenges.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







KRG Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call







Dial-In Registration:



KRG Second Quarter 2025 Teleconference Registration







Webcast Link:



KRG Second Quarter 2025 Webcast







A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at



kiterealty.com



. A replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.









About Kite Realty Group









Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.





Safe Harbor









This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including from an economic slowdown or recession, disruption related to tariffs and other trade or sanction issues, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations, including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; whether our anticipated strategic exit from California will be completed on the timing anticipated or at all; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information: Kite Realty Group





Tyler Henshaw





SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations





317.713.7780







thenshaw@kiterealty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.