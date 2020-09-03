Kite, HiFiBiO Join To Develop Antibodies Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), and HiFiBiO Therapeutics have entered into a two-year research collaboration and license agreement in acute myeloid leukemia. HiFiBiO will use its proprietary technology platforms to identify acute myeloid leukemia targets and anti-AML specific antibodies for Kite's use in cell therapies.

HiFiBiO will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for additional payments based on the achievement of certain research milestones. Kite will have an exclusive option to opt in on any targets discovered through the collaboration, for which HiFiBiO will receive an additional payment and will be eligible for additional milestone payments, as well as royalty payments.

