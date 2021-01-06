Kite Announces Research Collaboration With Oxford BioTherapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), and Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd. have entered into a research collaboration to evaluate five targets for a number of hematologic and solid tumor indications. Oxford BioTherapeutics will validate five oncology drug targets, previously identified using OBT's OGAP discovery platform, and generate antibodies against these targets.

Oxford BioTherapeutics will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional payments based on achievement of certain milestones, as well as royalties on future potential sales.

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company; based in Oxford, UK; Morristown, New Jersey and San Jose, California, USA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.