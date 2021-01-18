Kitchen maker Nobia says Q4 sales, profit to exceed forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swedish kitchen maker Nobia NOBI.ST expects operating profit and sales to beat market forecasts in the fourth quarter due to strong trading in the Nordics and central Europe.

The firm said operating profit, excluding one-offs, will rise to 290-300 million crowns ($34.5-$35.7 million) from 214 million a year ago, and estimated sales at 3.45 billion, with organic growth at around 5%.

Nobia said market conditions since December were however still affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The recent more extensive lockdowns are impacting consumers' access to our store network, and especially so in the UK, Denmark and Austria," it said in a statement late on Friday.

The kitchen maker, which said figures were preliminary and unaudited, is due to announce its fourth-quarter report on Feb. 4.

($1 = 8.3992 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Richard Pullin)

