Kitchen Culture Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore. Key figures from the company’s board of directors and various advisors were present to discuss the company’s future direction and strategies. Shareholders and proxies actively participated, reflecting a strong interest in the company’s performance and plans.

