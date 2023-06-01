Kitanotatsujin (TYO:2930) Price Target Increased by 50.78% to 687.48

The average one-year price target for Kitanotatsujin (TYO:2930) has been revised to 687.48 / share. This is an increase of 50.78% from the prior estimate of 455.94 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 680.74 to a high of 707.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.53% from the latest reported closing price of 280.00 / share.

Kitanotatsujin Maintains 0.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kitanotatsujin. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2930 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 5,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,133K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2930 by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 512K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2930 by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 497K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2930 by 9.46% over the last quarter.

