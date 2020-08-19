Kit Kat Brand Expands DUOS Line With Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate Launch

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) said that Wednesday that its Kit Kat brand has introduced the second DUOS bar with the debut of Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate. The launch comes after the launch of the initial Duos - Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate in 2019.

The new product is a combo of mocha coffee flavor and chocolate layering the Kit Kat wafer.

Hershey noted that the Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate will be a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio coming in November 2020.

Kit Kat Duos Mocha will be available at stores nationwide beginning in November, in both standard size (1.5 oz.) and king size (3 oz.) bars. Standard SRP is $1.11, while King SRP is $1.66.

Throughout the years, Kit Kat brand has released limited edition flavors outside the Duos line, including Witch's Brew (Marshmallow), Birthday Cake, Pumpkin Pie, Raspberry Crème, Apple Pie and Lemon Crisp.

