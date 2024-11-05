Kissei Pharmaceutical Plans Share Buyback and Cancellation

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4547) has released an update.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire up to 1,400,000 of its own shares, representing 3.17% of the total issued shares, as part of a strategy to enhance capital efficiency and shareholder returns. The transaction will be conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system, with a maximum acquisition cost set at 5.29 billion yen. The company also plans to cancel all treasury shares acquired during this process by November 29, 2024.

For further insights into JP:4547 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.