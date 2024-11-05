News & Insights

Kissei Pharmaceutical Finalizes Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 05, 2024 — 08:24 pm EST

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4547) has released an update.

Kissei Pharmaceutical has completed a repurchase of 1.4 million of its own shares, costing 5.29 billion yen, as part of a strategy to adapt to changing business conditions and improve shareholder returns. The company plans to cancel these treasury shares by November 29, 2024, effectively reducing its total issued shares. This move is aimed at enhancing capital efficiency and shareholder value.

