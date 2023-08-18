News & Insights

Kishida to visit Fukushima plant on Sunday before water release decision

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

August 18, 2023 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by Tim Kelly for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will visit the Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday ahead of a final decision on when to begin releasing wastewater from the wrecked facility.

The government is at the final stage of when it has to make a decision," Kishida said on Friday in the U.S. His comments were aired by public broadcaster NHK.

The International Atomic Energy Agency last month published a report greenlighting the release of radioactive water that Japan says it need to pump into the sea because it is running out of space to store it on site.

The decision has been criticized by China and is opposed by some citizens' groups in Japan and South Korea.

Japan says it will remove most radioactive elements from the water except for tritium, a hydrogen isotope that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.

Kishida was in the U.S. for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.