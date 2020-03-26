US Markets

Kirsten Hillman named Canada's ambassador to U.S.

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday named Kirsten Hillman as the country's ambassador to the United States.

Hillman has been Canada's acting ambassador to the United States since August, and was previously the deputy ambassador.

