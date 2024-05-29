Kiromic BioPharma's Deltacel-01 Phase 1 Trial Shows Early Efficacy At Sixth Week

(RTTNews) - Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP) Wednesday announced a favorable safety and tolerability, and early efficacy in the fourth patient enrolled in its Deltacel-01 Phase 1 clinical trial.

The results at six weeks, in patients with stage 4 metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who have failed to respond to standard therapies showed disease stabilization, no new sites of metastatic disease and an 8.5% reduction in the tumor size. The study of Deltacel also indicated a quality-of-life improvement.

Deltacel is an investigational gamma delta T-cell therapy currently in the Deltacel-01 Phase 1 trial for treating stage 4 metastatic NSCLC.

