Kirkland's Reports Holiday Comp. Sales Results; Names Amy Sullivan CEO

(RTTNews) - Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) announced its comparable sales results for the 2023 holiday season, which included the first two months of the fourth quarter. Comparable sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter through December 30, 2023 increased 3.1%. This included an increase of 1.5% for November and an increase of 4.8% for December from respective prior year periods. The company said the positive comparable sales increase was largely driven by strong in-store performance from increased traffic and conversion.

Also, Kirkland's has promoted Amy Sullivan to CEO, effective February 4, 2024. She will also join the company's board. She succeeds interim CEO Ann Joyce. Sullivan was previously promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.