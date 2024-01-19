News & Insights

Markets
KIRK

Kirkland's Reports Holiday Comp. Sales Results; Names Amy Sullivan CEO

January 19, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) announced its comparable sales results for the 2023 holiday season, which included the first two months of the fourth quarter. Comparable sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter through December 30, 2023 increased 3.1%. This included an increase of 1.5% for November and an increase of 4.8% for December from respective prior year periods. The company said the positive comparable sales increase was largely driven by strong in-store performance from increased traffic and conversion.

Also, Kirkland's has promoted Amy Sullivan to CEO, effective February 4, 2024. She will also join the company's board. She succeeds interim CEO Ann Joyce. Sullivan was previously promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.