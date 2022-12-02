Kirkland's Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) reported Friday a third-quarter net loss of $7.3 million or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $7.2 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter was $4.8 million or $0.38 per share, compared to an adjusted net income of $7.3 million or $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $131.0 million from $143.6 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales decreased 7.0 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $134.26 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.