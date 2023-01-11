Markets
KIRK

Kirkland's Posts Larger Than Projected Decline In Dec Comps.; Adjusts Year-end Balance Sheet Outlook

January 11, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) reported that its comparable sales for the fourth quarter decreased 5.5% from last year. This included flat comparable sales for November 2022 and an 11% decrease for December 2022, from a year ago.

Kirkland's Home now expects ending the fiscal year with approximately $15 million to $17 million in net borrowings. The company also now expects to end the fiscal year with inventory closer to the high end of the $70 million to $80 million range.

"While sales trends began to improve in November, a continued volatile consumer environment in December impacted customer traffic following our Black Friday promotional events," said Steve Woodward, CEO of Kirkland's Home.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.