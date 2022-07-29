Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kirkland's is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$13m ÷ (US$336m - US$113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Kirkland's has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kirkland's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kirkland's.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Kirkland's' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Kirkland's in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Kirkland's has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 66% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Kirkland's has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Kirkland's (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

While Kirkland's isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

