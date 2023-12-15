Kirkland`s (KIRK) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 4.85

The average one-year price target for Kirkland`s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been revised to 4.84 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 4.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.08% from the latest reported closing price of 3.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirkland`s. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIRK is 0.00%, a decrease of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 2,157K shares. The put/call ratio of KIRK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 310K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 144K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 94.02% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 142K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Kirkland`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 371 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.