Markets
KIRK

Kirkland's Holiday Comps. Down 6.4%, Reiterates Outlook; Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) reported that comparable sales for the fourth quarter through December 2021 decreased 6.4%. This included a 9.5% comparable sales decrease for November 2021 and a 3.3% decrease for December 2021.

"After closing out the month of December, our comparable sales are in-line with the revised expectations we discussed on our last quarterly earnings report," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, CEO of Kirkland's.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to expect a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease. With the expected sales decline and freight impact, the company continues to anticipate earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than the prior-year period.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect a mid-single digit same-store sales increase. The company still expects year-over-year earnings growth of approximately 50% for fiscal 2021.

Kirkland's also said its board has authorized a new share repurchase plan providing for the purchase in the aggregate of $30 million of the outstanding common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular