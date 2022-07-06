Kirkland's Enters Into Nationwide Partnership With Ryder For In-home Delivery

(RTTNews) - Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Ryder System, Inc. (R), a provider of supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, to launch an in-home delivery service that would provide last-mile delivery and light assembly to customers.

The nationwide program which was first test launched in more than 25 major markets in June is expected to be rolled out across the lower 48 states by the end of July.

The in-home delivery service by Ryder would provide customers a new solution that allows for the delivery, light assembly, and packaging disposal of large home décor, outdoor and furniture products for a flat fee.

Ryder's customer-centric solutions including custom self-scheduling and notifications, two-person delivery, real-time tracking and status updates, placement and installation, and haul-away services would help Kirklands upgrade its logistic capabilities.

