Kirkland Lake (KL) Gold's Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q2

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL reported net earnings of $150.2 million or 54 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, up from $104.2 million or 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 79 cents that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.



The company recorded revenues of $581 million, up 106.6% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566.1 million.

The company’s second-quarter results reflect strong growth in production and cash flow despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 329,770 ounces in the second quarter, up around 54% year over year. Average realized price of gold was $1,716 per ounce, up 30% year over year.



Operating cash costs per ounce for gold rose 19.9% year over year to $374. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for gold rose 17.7% year over year to $751 per ounce in the quarter.

Financial Position

At the end of the second quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $537.4 million, up 14.6% year over year. As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had no debt.



Net cash provided by operating activities rose 23.6% year over year to $222.2 million in the quarter.

Guidance

The company re-issued its 2020 guidance considering the progress achieved in ramping up business activities after the impact of the pandemic.

For 2020, total gold production is expected to be between 1,350,000 ounces and 1,400,000 ounces. AISC for gold is expected in the range $790-$810 per ounce. Operating cash costs per ounce for gold is projected at $410-$430.

Price Performance

The stock has gained 15.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 57.4% rally.

Kirkland Lake Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

