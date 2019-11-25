Kirkland Lake Gold to buy Detour Gold for C$4.89 bln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold KL.TO said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Detour Gold DGC.TO for about C$4.89 billion ($3.68 billion).

Detour Gold shareholders will get 0.4343 Kirkland Lake Gold shares for each share owned.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

