Kirkland Lake Gold to buy Detour Gold for C$4.89 bln

Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Detour Gold for about C$4.89 billion ($3.68 billion).

Detour Gold shareholders will get 0.4343 Kirkland Lake Gold shares for each share owned.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

