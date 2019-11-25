Kirkland Lake Gold To Acquire Detour Gold In C$4.9 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL,KL.TO, KLA.AX) agreed to acquire Detour Gold Corp. (DGC.TO) in a transaction valuing the company at C$4.9 billion.

As per the terms of the deal, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Detour Gold will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.4343 of a Kirkland Lake Gold common share for each Detour Gold common share.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Detour Gold shareholders will own approximately 73% and 27% of the pro forma company, respectively.

The exchange ratio implies consideration of C$27.50 per Detour Gold common share based on the closing price of the Kirkland Lake Gold common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (on November 22, 2019, representing a 24% premium to the closing price of the Detour Gold shares on the TSX on November 22, 2019.

The exchange ratio implies a premium of 29% to Detour Gold shareholders. The implied equity value of the Transaction is equal to approximately C$4.9 billion.

Both shareholder meetings and closing of the Transaction are expected by the end of January 2020.

