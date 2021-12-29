Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.64, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KL was $40.64, representing a -13.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.98 and a 28.12% increase over the 52 week low of $31.72.

KL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports KL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.67%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KL as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSS with an decrease of -3.88% over the last 100 days. SCHC has the highest percent weighting of KL at 0.46%.

