Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.43, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KL was $41.43, representing a -28.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.69 and a 129.85% increase over the 52 week low of $18.03.

KL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). KL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports KL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.29%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KL as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 15.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KL at 0.81%.

