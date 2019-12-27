Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.31, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KL was $44.31, representing a -13.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.08 and a 79.47% increase over the 52 week low of $24.69.

KL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). KL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports KL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 99.26%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 12.25% over the last 100 days. GDX has the highest percent weighting of KL at 4.4%.

