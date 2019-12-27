Dividends
KL

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.31, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KL was $44.31, representing a -13.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.08 and a 79.47% increase over the 52 week low of $24.69.

KL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). KL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports KL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 99.26%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KL as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
  • First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)
  • Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
  • Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 12.25% over the last 100 days. GDX has the highest percent weighting of KL at 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KL


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular