Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.82, changing hands as high as $42.98 per share. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.721 per share, with $57.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.91.

