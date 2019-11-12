Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $176.6 million or 83 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, up from $55.9 million or 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 84 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.



Kirkland Lake Gold recorded revenues of $381.4 million, up roughly 71.3% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $371.2 million. The upside can be attributed to higher grades and increased mill throughput at Fosterville as well as higher realized gold prices in the quarter.

Operational Highlights



Total gold production was 248,400 ounces in the third quarter, up around 38% year over year. Average realized price of gold was $1,482 per ounce, up 23.1% from $1,204 per ounce in the year-ago quarter.



Operating cash costs per ounce declined nearly 18% year over year to $287. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) fell 13% year over year to $562 per ounce in the quarter.



Financial Position



At the end of the third quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $615.8 million, which surged around 139.4% year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities rose 145% year over year to $316.8 million in the quarter.



The company announced additional dividend increase of 50% sequentially to 6 cents per share, starting from fourth-quarter 2019. The dividend will be paid out in January 2020 to shareholders of record as of Dec 31, 2019.



Guidance



For 2019, the company projects consolidated gold production in the range 950,000-1,000,000 ounces at AISC of $520-$560 per ounce. Operating cash cost per ounce is expected in the range of $285-$305.



Price Performance



Kirkland Lake Gold’s shares have surged 147.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 55.9% rally.





