Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q3

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL reported net earnings of $254.9 million or 96 cents per share in third-quarter 2021 compared with $202 million or 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 91 cents that topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.

The company recorded revenues of $667 million, up 5.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.2.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Quote

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 370,101 ounces in the quarter, up 9% year over year. Average realized price of gold was $1,791 per ounce, down 6.1% year over year.

Operating cash costs per ounce for gold rose 7.8% year over year to $438. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for gold fell 16% year over year to $740 per ounce in the quarter.

Financial Position

At the end of the third quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $822.4 million compared with $858.4 million as of Jun 30, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities declined 25% year over year to $323 million in the quarter.

Guidance

For 2021, the company expects total gold production between 1,300,000 ounces and 1,400,000 ounces. AISC for gold is expected between $790 and $810 per ounce for 2021. Operating cash costs per ounce sold is projected in the range of $450-$475.

Price Performance

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold have declined 6.5% in the past year against a 20.3% fall of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kirkland Lake Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, The Chemours Company CC and Olin Corporation OLN.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 583.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 121% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 47.1% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 740% for the current year. The stock has surged 204.8% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.