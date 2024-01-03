News & Insights

US Markets
OKE

Kirkland & Ellis tops M&A legal adviser rankings for first time

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 03, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis, the world's largest law firm by revenue, has for the first time ranked No. 1 in the league tables compiled by Dealogic and LSEG that track the volume of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that are advised upon by lawyers.

Kirkland advised on transactions worth $406.4 billion globally in 2023, giving the firm a market share on that basis of roughly 13%, according to Dealogic.

Latham & Watkins and Sullivan & Cromwell ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Overall global M&A volumes came in at about $3.13 trillion, according to Dealogic.

Kirkland also topped the rankings for transactions in the U.S., the world's biggest M&A market.

"We have a very diverse practice by size of deal, by type of client, by industry, by geography, and that got borne out in our results this year," said Sarkis Jebejian, an M&A partner at Kirkland. "We advised on much bigger deals but if you look at the $5 billion-to-$15 billion sweet spot, we had really strong market share - and that's what drove it."

During the year, Kirkland advised on several large deals, including ONEOK's OKE.N $19 billion acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, GTCR's $11.7 billion purchase of a 55% stake in Fidelity National Information Services FIS.N unit Worldpay, and CVS Health's CVS.N $10.6 billion takeover of Oak Street Health.

Over the past decade, Kirkland has strengthened its M&A and private equity advisory groups by hiring several top lawyers from rival law firms. Some of those key hires include Eric Schiele, a former partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore; David Klein, who joined Kirkland from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Edward Lee, a rainmaker who defected from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in 2020.

"That's the difference between having what we had 10 years ago and what we have now - back then, our public company M&A practice was a young practice that needed to be filled with external hiring," said Daniel Wolf, M&A partner at Kirkland. "And now we have a mature practice with a strong pipeline, which is producing people that are being promoted."

Winning the top spot is a coveted prize in the lucrative business of M&A advice for the burgeoning ranks of deal advisers, which include investment banks, white-shoe law firms, boutique advisory firms, and crisis communications firms. The league tables are monitored closely by these firms and are used as a marketing tool to win new business and hire and retain top-flight talent.

While the M&A advisory rankings for investment banks have been virtually unchanged, with Goldman Sachs GS.N ranking No. 1 nine times in the past 10 years, the battle for the top spot in the legal advisory league tables has been more open.

Sullivan & Cromwell topped the rankings four times in the last 10 years, while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom was ranked No. 1 twice during that period.

Kirkland tops M&A legal advisor rankings for first time https://tmsnrt.rs/3S6O80E

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE
FIS
CVS
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.