Kirin to sell Australia's Lion-Dairy to Bega Cheese for over $385 mln - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings Co 2503.T has decided to sell its Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy and Drinks Pty Ltd to Bega Cheese Ltd BGA.AX for more than 40 billion yen ($385 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The agreement comes after Kirin and China Mengniu Dairy Co 2319.HK said in August they had given up on a deal for Lion-Dairy worth $430 million, amid increasing Sino-Australian tensions.

The deal was expected to be announced soon, the Nikkei said, without citing its sources.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Mark Potter)

