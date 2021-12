TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings 2503.T has filed for international arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre regarding the dissolution of its joint venture with a Myanmar military-linked company, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

