Kirin says undecided on Myanmar business after inconclusive third-party probe

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.

"Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information required to make a definitive determination," it said in a statement. Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate its Myanmar operations.

Kirin said it would continue to halt payments to its local partner.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

