Kirin says undecided on Myanmar business after inconclusive third-party probe

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published

Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.

"Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information required to make a definitive determination," it said in a statement. Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate its Myanmar operations.

Kirin said it would continue to halt payments to its local partner.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More