Kirin Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of the company of 25.9 billion yen for the first three months of the current fiscal year, an increase of 363.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 31.98 yen compared to 6.90 yen. First quarter revenue was 501.76 billion yen, up 11.4% from previous year.

For the current fiscal year, the company expects: profit to owners of 131.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 161.75 yen; and revenue of 2.27 trillion yen.

