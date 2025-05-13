Kirin Q1 Net Profit Down, But Normalized Operating Profit Rises; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese beer and beverage company Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) Tuesday reported lower profit in its first quarter, while normalized operating profit and revenues increased from last year. The company also maintained its outlook for fiscal 2025.

In the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the company dropped 6 percent to 24.34 billion yen or 30.05 yen per share from 25.90 billion yen or 31.98 yen per share last year.

Profit before tax fell 13.4 percent from last year to 38.27 billion yen.

Normalized operating profit, however, grew 9.9 percent to 36.31 billion yen from 33.06 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8.8 percent to 545.85 billion yen from 501.76 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 150.0 billion yen or 185.20 yen per share, a growth of 158 percent from last year.

Profit before tax is still expected at 230.0 billion yen, up 64.6 percent year-over-year, and Normalized operating profit of 212 billion yen, up 0.5 percent.

The company continues to expect revenues of 2.44 trillion yen, a 4.3 percent rise from last year.

