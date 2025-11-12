Is Kirin (KNBWY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Kirin Holdings Co. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kirin Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNBWY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KNBWY has moved about 13.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.3%. This shows that Kirin Holdings Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Service Corp. (SCI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

In Service Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kirin Holdings Co. belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so KNBWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Service Corp. falls under the Funeral Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Kirin Holdings Co. and Service Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

