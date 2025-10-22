Is Kirin (KNBWY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Kirin Holdings Co. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kirin Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNBWY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KNBWY has moved about 12.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.2% on average. As we can see, Kirin Holdings Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is US Foods (USFD). The stock is up 13.1% year-to-date.

For US Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kirin Holdings Co. is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.3% this year, meaning that KNBWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, US Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -8.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kirin Holdings Co. and US Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.